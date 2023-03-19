Autorickshaw strike in Bengaluru on Monday against illegal bike taxis

Autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru will go on a strike on Monday in protest against private bike taxi aggregators functioning in the city.

According to Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers Union president M Manjunath, over two lakh autorickshaws will remain off roads starting from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight. The union has one of the largest membership of autorickshaw drivers in Karnatakas state capital.

The autorickshaw drivers will also take out a march from Bengaluru City Railway Station to the Chief Ministers House.

“We will observe a 24-hour strike starting from Sunday midnight. Our agitation is against the illegal operation of bike taxis operating in the city,” Manjunath told

