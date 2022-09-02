Arrested seer complains of chest pain, being shifted to Bengaluru hospital

The seer reportedly complained of chest pain in jail following which an electrocardiogram and other medical tests were conducted at the Chitradurga district hospital. Two heart specialists were also called in from the neighbouring Davangere

Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls and sent to judicial custody, will be shifted to Bengaluru after developing some health complications in jail on Friday (September 2), police sources said.

The seer reportedly complained of chest pain in jail, following which an electrocardiogram and other medical tests were conducted at the Chitradurga district hospital. Two heart specialists were also called in from the neighbouring Davangere.

After examining his condition, the doctors decided to shift him to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru, a district health officer told reporters.

Also Read: Lingayat seer Shivamurthy arrested in alleged sexual abuse case

Advertisement

“We have decided to shift him to Jayadeva Hospital. A team of doctors will accompany him in the fully equipped ambulance that will take him to Bengaluru,” the doctor said.

Police sources said the seer was questioned for several hours after his arrest on Thursday (September 1) night. He reportedly developed some health complications soon after he was sent to jail. Accordingly, he was taken to the district hospital for check-up.

Sharanaru who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for the alleged crime, was produced before a local court after his arrest that remanded him to 14 days judicial custody, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police K Parashuram told reporters.

Also Read: Police issue lookout notice against Lingayat seer

“After the order, he was taken to the hospital for medical examination and later sent to the jail,” he said.

The 64-year-old pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat Maths in the State was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, said an investigating officer.

Along with the pontiff, four others have been booked, with one person working at the Santvana Kendra (counselling centre by the Directorate of Women and Child Development Department), while another one has been arrested. Search for two others is still on, police sources said.

Also Read: Dalit outfits hold protest demanding arrest of Karnataka seer accused of sexual abuse

Parashuram said the police would apply for the pontiff’s police custody for more questioning. It is alleged that two high school girls, aged 15 and 16, were sexually abused by him. The girls studied in a school run by the Math and were residing in a hostel belonging to the monastery.

(With inputs from agencies)