Apple phones to be built in new 300 acre factory in Karnataka, CM says it will create 1 lakh jobs

The Union minister of state for electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said that Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka and this would create about one lakh jobs.

Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka, tweeted Chandrasekhar.

While CM Bommai said in his tweet: “Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka”. He added, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025.”