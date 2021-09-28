Another 3-storey building collapses in Bengaluru

The residents had vacated the building after cracks started appearing on the walls in the morning

A day after a dilapidated building collapsed in the Lakkasandra locality of Bengaluru, another three-storey building caved in near the Dairy Circle on Tuesday (September 28).

While no casualties were reported, three people escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The building was the staff quarters of the Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL).

Advertisement

The building which was in a dilapidated state, is said to be about 40 to 50-years-old and was allotted to some families who were residing there, police said.

Alarmed by cracks that started appearing rapidly in the building on Tuesday morning, residents had alerted one another and everyone had vacated the premises.

The building soon came down crashing.

Visuals circulating on social media show a part of the building structure collapsing within seconds, leaving behind a mound of rubble.

On Monday, a three-storey building rented out to Namma Metro construction workers in Lakkasandra area, collapsed.

Thankfully, no one was inside when this structure collapsed, though 25-30 labourers, mostly migrants, were reportedly living there.