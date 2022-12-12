AIMIM eyes Karnataka pie, plans to contest 13 seats in upcoming assembly polls

In the 2018 elections, AIMIM supported the JD(S), but it’s planning to contest this time following a successful foray in the Hubballi-Dharwad and Vijayapura civic body polls

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is thinking of fielding candidates in 13 constituencies with sizeable Muslim populations in the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. The AIMIM is planning to reportedly capitalise on the disgruntlement among Muslims towards the Congress and the JD(S).

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM tasted success in the Hubballi-Dharwad and Vijayapura civic body polls last year.

Also read: You taught Bilkis Bano’s rapists will be freed, Owaisi lashes out at Amit Shah

“Owaisi will visit Hubballi in the last week of December and hold a convention,” AIMIM district president Nazir Ahmed Honnyal was quoted by a Deccan Herald report, which added that during his visit, the Hyderabad MP is expected to finalise poll plans.

Advertisement

Constituencies identified

Apparently, the party has “almost finalised” candidates in the constituencies of Bijapur City, Hubli-Dharwad (West), Hubli-Dharwad (Central), Hubli-Dharwad (East), Belgaum (Uttar), Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Gulbarga (Uttar or Dakshin) and CM Bommai’s Shiggaon, the report said.

The Hubli-Dharwad (East) constituency is among those that figure in AIMIM’s plans but where it cannot field a Muslim candidate as it is a SC reserved seat. Represented by the Congress’ Prasad Abbayya, the seat though has a Muslim population of over 90,000. Eyeing these votes, the AIMIM wants to field an SC candidate.

Change in strategy

In 2018, the AIMIM did not contest the assembly polls and backed the JD(S). This time, it is trying to capitalise on problems of the Muslim community while slamming the Congress, JD(S) and the BJP for the state of affairs of the community.

Also read: Karnataka: College suspends students for dancing in burqa in Mangaluru

The AIMIM this time has reasons to be hopeful. Three of the 15 candidates it fielded in the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation election last year won, denting the Congress’ vote bank. In Vijayapura, too, the AIMIM won two of the four seats it contested.