3 people arrested in Bajrang Dal member murder, all accused identified

Home minister Araga Jnanendra appealed for peace and assured that the police will investigate the murder from "all angles including the hijab row". The motive, he said, "will come out shortly". Police maintained Harsha was killed due to "personal enmity"

Twelve people are being questioned in custody and three of them have been arrested over the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member, Harsha, who was stabbed on Sunday (February 20) night by a group that came in a car. All the accused have been identified, said the police.

Meanwhile, home minister Araga Jnanendra appealing for peace said the police will investigate the murder from “all angles including the hijab row”, told media reporters. While five people had carried out the murder, Jnanendra said that the number of people who played a role “behind the scenes” is yet to be ascertained.

The motive, he said, “will come out shortly”.

The police however has maintained that Harsha was killed over “personal enmity”. “As of now, we strongly believe this has happened with regard to previous enmity. Further investigations are on,” said police officer Dr K Thiyagarajan.

The Karnataka government today (February 22) blamed the Shivamogga district authorities for allowing the funeral procession of the right-wing Bajrang Dal member to be taken which then led to violence.

Arson and violence broke out when Harsha’s body was taken for the last rites in a procession. Over 5,000 people had joined the 8-km funeral procession. Cars were set on fire and stone-pelting was reported.

At least three persons, including a photo journalist and a policewoman, were injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or burnt.

The police had to fire teargas shells and use lathis to control the crowds. Schools and colleges were declared shut and large gatherings were banned.

Meanwhile, even as the Karnataka government had yesterday ruled out any link to the row over hijab restrictions in schools and colleges, the state home minister said that organisations behind the hijab row were under the scanner as well and their role was also being looked at.

Legal action will be taken against those who engaged in stone pelting yesterday, he added, according to media reports.

Further, the home minister Jnanendra blamed the district administration for allowing a funeral procession to be taken. But appealing for peace, he asked people not to allow any room for disturbing peace. The government will certainly arrest the criminals and get them punished appropriately, assured Jnanendra.

The state government asserted that they will not allow the communal tension to spread to other parts of the state. An adequate police force is deployed in the region, he said. Further, he said that these kind of murders should stop and it should end with Harsha’s murder.

“This is the commitment of the government and the police department. We are taking this case to the logical end,” the minister added, according to news reports.

Several BJP leaders, including Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje, however have claimed that there was a conspiracy behind Harsha’s murder. And, they have demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Eswarappa told reporters that Harsha, a young and honest worker had been murdered by Muslim goons. He also blamed Congress leader DK Shivakumar for inciting goondaism in the state with his comments about the saffron flag and the anti-hijab protests.

The goondaism has increased in the state after he made these statements. We will not allow this goondaism to continue, he asserted.