Bengaluru gears up for possible third wave as COVID cases rise among children

Amid reports that schools (class 9-12) will reopen in Karnataka from August 25, about 240 children tested positive for COVID-19 in last five days in Bengaluru, raising fears of a resurgent wave.

A total of 106 children below the age of 9 and 136 between 9 and 19 years have tested positive in the last five days in the city, says the health department of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the local municipal corporation, warning that the number may rise in the days to come.

“All we can do is protect our children from this virus by keeping them inside the home. Children will not have much immunity compared to elder ones. It is highly recommended to parents that they keep children inside home and follow all the Covid-19 norms,” a health official told News18.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru city administration has introduced strict measures all over the state after August 15 to prevent a possible third wave. Night and weekend curfews are already in place in all districts. Besides, entry restrictions have been imposed in areas bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. People who want to enter the state from these two states will have to produce RTPCR negative report of less than 72 hours.

On Tuesday, Karnataka recorded 1,338 fresh cases and 31 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,21,049 and death toll to 36,848. Of the 1,338 new cases reported on Tuesday, 315 were from Bengaluru Urban. A total of 1,947 people got discharge, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 28,61,499. Number of active cases as of Tuesday is 22,676. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.05 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.31 per cent. Out of the 31 deaths reported on Tuesday, 8 were from Dakshina Kannada followed by Uttara Kannada (4), Bengaluru Urban and Hassan (3), Kolar and Mysuru (2).