Goa: Four arrested for attacking Delhi-based family at Anjuna beach

Prima facie investigation revealed a knife and other weapons were used to inflict injuries on the vital organs of the victims, said police officials. The accused were identified through CCTV cameras

Four persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a family from New Delhi at the famous Anjuna beach in North Goa, police said on Monday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

A preliminary enquiry has also been initiated against the investigating officer after accusations from the victims that the police went soft on the attackers. Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has been handed over to another officer.

Earlier in the day, DSP (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said a 47-year-old Ashwini Kumar Chandrani, a resident of Delhi, on March 5 lodged a complaint saying he and his family members were attacked by a gang with belts, a baseball bat, and a knife. They also rained blows on the complainant and others, leaving them injured, as per the FIR.

Dalvi said the prima facie investigation revealed a knife and other weapons were used to inflict injuries on the vital organs of the victims. “The accused were identified through CCTV cameras and were arrested on Sunday,” he said. He said more arrests will be made soon. The police officer said the circumstances preceding the attack and the trigger are being investigated.

According to a woman in the video who was narrating the incident with the injured man by her side, they checked into the Spazio Leisure Resort and had a minor altercation with the staff. Subsequently, they reported the matter to the manager who fired the concerned staff member. However, after this incident, the staff allegedly called his aides, who gathered outside the resort and attacked the family members with knives and swords, they said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Monday that such incidents would not be tolerated in the coastal state, which attracts a large number of tourists.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, the chief minister said, “We will not tolerate any violation of the law and order. The law would be strictly enforced. Any illegal act in the tourism business won’t be tolerated.” He said the people in the tourism business should verify the background of their staff before employing them.

