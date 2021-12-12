BJP MLA accuses Goa PWD minister of selling engineer posts for ₹25 to ₹30 lakhs

Pointing out that justice has to be done to the children who have passed the exams on merit, the BJP MLA from Panaji, Atanasio Monserrate said that he thinks it is high time people are recruited through staff selection commission

The BJP government in Goa found itself in an embarrassing situation on Saturday (December 11) when one of its own ministers, the MLA from Panaji, Atanasio Monserrate accused the Goa Public Work Department (PWD) Minister Deepak Pauskar of selling engineer posts for ₹25 to ₹30 lakhs.

Monserrate told the media after meeting Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that he is making “direct allegations” about how the PWD minister was taking money from people to get their names selected. He added that he had proof that people have paid the minister anything between ₹20 to ₹30 lakh for an engineer’s post and the minister has sold the post to the highest bidder. It is a ₹70 crore scam, he alleged.

According to him, there were two lists, and he clearly remembered the merit list. And, in that merit list, there was one candidate who was third on the list. But as per the new list, the candidate has been made a Junior Engineer, he alleged.

Monserrate further told the media that he had asked the CM to withdraw the list at once. Pointing out that justice has to be done to the children who have passed the exams on merit, he said that he thinks it is high time people are recruited through staff selection commission.

Deepak Paukskar denied the allegations demanding proof, while CM Sawant said that he would look into the issue.

Spoke on Govt Jobs for Sale at Goa through a menu card,during office inauguration of @Goaforwardparty Canacona office on 28th August 2021.This has now been confirmed by ruling MLAs!What is future of Goa’s youth when money & not merit is the only consideration under @BJP4Goa Govt? pic.twitter.com/rO3sMcvjTR — Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) December 12, 2021

However Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai tweeted that when a ruling party MLA reveals the going rate for jobs in Goa and accuses the party minister of corruption, it only ratifies what they have been saying all along. He went on to add that the Sawant-led government was a menu card government which has looted Goans of their money and Goa of her dignity.

“What is future of Goa’s youth when money and not merit is the only consideration under the BJP led government?” he asked.