Jairam Ramesh slams BJP’s ‘dirty tricks’ after 8 Goa Congress MLAs join saffron party

Prior to this development, the Congress had 11 legislators in the 40-member Goa Assembly and the BJP had 20.

The Goa Congress Legislature Party on Wednesday (September 14) passed a resolution to merge into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), soon after BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said eight Congress MLAs will join the ruling party.

Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo moved the resolution in the presence of seven other MLAs. The resolution was seconded by former chief minister and MLA Digambar Kamat, sources said, according to a PTI report.

After the resolution was passed, a picture of the eight MLAs meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant surfaced on social media.

In the picture, MLAs Michael Lobo along with Digambar Kamat, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes were seen interacting with the chief minister.

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said he should focus on saving the party.

“Rahul Gandhi must focus on saving the Congress. 8 Goa MLAs deciding to dump the Congress at a time when Rahul Gandhi is on the road, shows how disconnected he is. There are several states where the Congress doesn’t have even a single MLA and marginal presence in several others,” Malviya tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and party’s communications chief Jairam Ramesh slammed the BJP for its “dirty tricks” and “Operation kichad”.

“Operation Kichad of BJP in Goa has been fast tracked because of the visible success of the #BharatJodoYatra. BJP is nervous. A daily dose of diversion & disinformation is handed out to undermine the Yatra. We remain undeterred. We will overcome these dirty tricks of the BJP,” he tweeted.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

