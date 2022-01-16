Tie-up with non-BJP parties possible if AAP lacks majority in Goa: Kejriwal

AAP leader rules out pre-poll coalition with the Trinamool Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will explore the possibility of forming a post-election coalition with a non-BJP party if it fails to secure a majority in Goa, Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The AAP leader and Delhi chief minister ruled out a pre-poll coalition with the Trinamool Congress, while also saying that the doors of his party were open to the son of former CM the late Manohar Parrikar, Utpal.

The BJP is expected to deny a ticket to Utpal.

“If Goa gives a mandate which makes coalition post-election necessary, then we can think of forming a coalition with a non-BJP party. Only if there is a mandate like this. I hope the need for this will not arise,” Kejriwal said in Panaji.

Asked if the party was keen on a pre-poll alliance with Trinamool, Kejriwal replied in the negative. Queried whether his party would consider inducting Utpal into the AAP, Kejriwal said: “I respect Manohar Parrikar. His son is welcome to join us if he is willing.”

The BJP has sidelined Utpal after his father’s death in office in 2019. He has hinted that he may contest the election on his own if the BJP denies him the ticket to contest the Panaji seat.

Kejriwal also said that the AAP would form a government in Punjab. “Looks like people have resolved to form an AAP government in Punjab. AAP is being looked upon with hope in the country,” Kejriwal said.

Goa goes to polls on February 14.