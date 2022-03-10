AAP makes Goa debut, wins two seats

While Venzy Viegas, a mariner won in Benaulim, unseating former chief minister Churchill Alemao, Cruz Silva, an engineer won over Congress’ Savio D’Silva in Velim constituency

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which failed to win a single seat in Goa in the 2017 Assembly elections, has finally opened its account in South Goa with two seats.

AAP candidate Venzy Viegas has won in Benaulim, defeating former chief minister Churchill Alemao by a victory margin of 1,271 votes. While Viegas won 6,411 votes against Alemao’s 5,140.

AAP candidate Cruz Silva has unseated Congress’ Savio D’Silva in Velim constituency by a slim margin of 169 votes.

The defeat of Alemao, a five-time MLA from Benaulim, at the hands of AAP is a huge morale booster for the party, in its attempts to create a pan-India presence.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate the winning candidates.

“AAP wins two seats in Goa. Congratulations and best wishes to Capt Venzy and Er Cruz. It’s the beginning of honest politics in Goa,” he tweeted.

A mariner by profession, 42-year-old Viegas, who holds a diploma in nautical science from the UK, aspires to work for the state’s shipping industry and for the welfare of those associated with it. Fifty-two-year-old Silva is an engineer.

Stating that the wins have laid the foundation of bigger wins in future, AAP state convener Rahul Mhambre said it is also proof that the people of Goa have recognised the efforts of AAP.

“This will lay the foundation for a bigger win in 2027. Our work across Goa has been recognised by the people. We scored our first zilla panchayat victory in Benaulim and we have now won in the assembly election too. Our volunteers worked very hard in both Benaulim and the adjoining constituency of Velim defeating politicians who have over 20 years of experience,” he said.

Other candidates fielded by the party including chief ministerial candidate Amit Palekar (St Cruz), Mhambre (Mapusa), and Pratima Countinho lost in the elections.