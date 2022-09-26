Tirupati temple owns assets worth ₹85,705 crore, reveals managing board

The temple owns 960 properties spread across 7,123 acres, details of which would be soon available in a white paper uploaded by the TTD on its website

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has declared that it owns 960 properties spread across 7,123 acres, whose joint worth would be ₹85,705 crore.

Making the announcement on Saturday, TTD Trust Board Chaiman YV Subba Reddy said that the managing body would soon upload a white paper, giving full details of the TTD’s properties, on its website.

Also read: Tirupati laddu may have famed cashew from Kerala again

Reddy said that between 1974 and 2014, the TTD had disposed of 113 properties owned by it, but has not sold anything post 2014, neither plans the same in the future.

Advertisement

Around 61 auctioned assets were farmlands spread across 293 acres.

“Following directions of the state government, the previous trust board under my chairmanship resolved to release a white paper on TTD’s properties every year. While the first white paper was released last year, the second with details and valuations of all the properties have been uploaded on the TTD website,” Reddy said.

While the TTD has fallen back on the revenue department’s assessment of its property, reports quoting sources have said that the value of the properties would be around 1.5 times higher, at around ₹2 lakh crore, in the real estate market.

The declaration comes at a time when the TTD has been opening new temples across the country while its donations through ‘hundis’ have shot, crossing ₹700 crore since April.

Also read: AP owes ₹2.2 cr to travel operators for hiring protocol vehicles for Tirupati

In a white paper released in November 2020, the trust declared that it owned 1,128 immovable assets spread 8,088.89 acres in the country.

The assets, declared by the TTD, are an addition to the ₹14,000 crore it owns in fixed deposits and 14 tonnes of gold reserves.