Pawan Kalyan open to alliances to defeat Jagan in 2024 AP polls

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that he would not let the anti-incumbency vote to get split and benefit the ruling YSR Congress Party in the next 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.

Kalyan, who was speaking at the party’s ninth foundation day at Ippatam in Guntur district, emphasised on the need for a political alliance for the sake of the state. “I am waiting for the road map the BJP leaders said would provide me. We are ready to oust the YSRCP government (in the next elections),” declared the actor, who has not been able to transfer his huge popularity and fan base into votes until now. In fact, he had lost the two Assembly seats he had contested in 2019.

The JSP, which was formed in 2014 did not contest that year’s state or Lok Sabha elections, but unconditionally supported the BJP-TDP alliance. However, it later broke away from the BJP and TDP and joined hands with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and the Left for the 2019 elections. Mayawati had even pitted Kalyan as the CM at that time.

Kalyan, known as the “Power Star” in Telugu cinema, acting in films which are anti-establishment or family dramas, is a huge crowd-puller. But he has failed to make an electoral impact until now.

But now, Kalyan, who has teamed up with the BJP again, is declaring that he is open to alliances to defeat Jagan.

The JSP leader Kalyan targeted the Jagan administration and ministers accusing them of becoming corrupt and arrogant with power. He said that they will “break their horns” and form a ‘praja-prabhutvam’ (people’s government).

Further, calling this fight against the YSRC as one for the well-being of a generation, Kalyan said, “I am stating this with full confidence. My party and I would take the responsibility of Andhra Pradesh.” Meanwhile, the Jana Sena’s manifesto has received a mixed response. While political parties dismiss the promises in the document as unrealistic, initiatives such as free sand and funding for start-ups have received a positive response from the people, said media reports.