7 killed, 8 injured after falling into drain at Chandabrabu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

At least seven people including a woman died and eight others were injured on Wednesday after they fell in a drainage canal in Kandukur town in Nellore district where TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu was slated to address road show.

Some media outlets pegged the number of deceased at eight.

Reports said around the evening, people in large numbers started to gather at the venue where Naidu was expected to address a rally. However, a jostle was seen and in the melee a cement railing broke, causing several attendees to fall into an open drainage canal along the road.

Naidu was slated to address a meeting on Kandukur town as part of his campaign ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’.

The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Naidu who immediately cancelled the meeting announced, ₹10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

He also asked the party leaders to ensure better medical care to the injured and has assured to sponsor the education of the children of the people who died.

