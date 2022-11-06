Andhra student assaulted, branded with hot iron box by classmates; four held

In the clip, Ankit (20), a second year student of SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram town, is seen pleading and crying while the four who assault him with PVC pipes

A 20-year-old student at a private engineering college in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was assaulted by his classmates and branded with hot iron box.

The incident came to light on Friday after a video clip of the assault surfaced on social media. Four students were arrested in the case and produced before a local court on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

In the clip, Ankit (20), a second year student of SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram town, is seen pleading and crying while the four who assault him with PVC pipes.

Bhimavaram inspector of police B. Krishna Kumar identified the victim as Ankit (20), a second year student of SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram town in the West Godavari district. Ankit, who belongs to Srikakulam, was allegedly beaten up by his hostel inmates on November 2.

Assault inside the hostel

The accused have been identified as D. Praveen, B. Prem Kumar, B. Gnana Satya Swaroop, and Neeraj. According to the inspector, Ankit was assaulted by the accused with PVC pipes and then branded inside a private hostel room. “He has been admitted to the local government hospital for treatment. His health condition is stable,” Kumar told reporters.

The inspector said the attack was in connection with Ankit’s relationship with a woman, refusing to divulge more details. “The details are being investigated,” he said. The four accused were on the run since Friday, but were arrested on Saturday morning.

All five students suspended

The college management has suspended all five students from the academic activity and informed their parents, a staff member of the college told news agencies on condition of anonymity. They have been asked to appear before the disciplinary committee on November 8.

SRKR Engineering College principal M. Jagapathi Raju said the accused had allegedly assaulted the victim for four days. Further investigation is on, the inspector said.