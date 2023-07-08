YSR’s birth anniversary: Andhra CM transfers Rs 1,117 cr as crop insurance compensation to farmers

The Chief Minister disbursed the funds during a public meeting in Kalyandurg, Anantapuramu district, under the Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 1,117 crore to over 10 lakh farmers in the state as crop insurance compensation for the 2022 Kharif season, celebrating it as Rythu Dinothsavam (Farmers Day).

The Chief Minister released the funds at a public meeting under the Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme in Kalyandurg of Anantapuramu district.

“Whenever I remember father (Rajasekhar Reddy), I look back at how he responded to farmers. I remember free power, Jalayagnam, Aarogyasri schemes which benefit farmers and poor people, 104, 108 and the sound of the ambulance,” said Reddy, according to a state government release, about the pro-poor schemes introduced by his father when he governed between 2004 and 2009 in united Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also recalled the fee reimbursement scheme, lakhs of houses built for the poor and several other programmes that remind everyone of the good name that Rajasekhar Reddy earned.

Though he may not be with us in person, the former CM’s good deeds will always be remembered, said Reddy, observing that several schemes under agriculture, health and housing sectors have been named after his father (Dr YSR).

Delving on the crop insurance provided to farmers, Reddy said this compensation is given to eligible farmers who suffered losses during last year’s Kharif season around the time that sowing begins in the current year.

