Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s uncle arrested by CBI in murder case

Y S Bhaskar Reddy has been apprehended by the CBI for his involvement in the killing of former MP Vivekananda Reddy

CBI has arrested Andhra CM's uncle YS Bhaskar Reddy in former MP Vivekananda Reddy's murder I Photo: ANI

Officials stated on Sunday (April 16), that Y S Bhaskar Reddy, who is the uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been apprehended by the CBI for his involvement in the killing of former MP Vivekananda Reddy.

Vivekananda, the brother of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Jagan Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state assembly elections.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

(With agency inputs)

