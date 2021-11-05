More connectivity & no migration, this decade belongs to Uttarakhand: PM Modi

The PM said the new development projects would enhance the journey of devotees with improved amenities and safety measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that “this decade belongs to Uttarakhand”, as there would be an “unprecedented boost to connectivity” in the region in the coming years.

“This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. There will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years and migration of people from the hills would stop. In the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years,” PM Modi said, while addressing people at Kedarnath.

The PM said that the work on the Char Dham road project, connecting with the Char Dham highways, was progressing at a fast pace.

“The work has started so that devotees can come here to Kedarnathji through cable car in the future. There is also the holy Hemkund Sahibji nearby. Work is going on to build a ropeway to make the darshan in Hemkund Sahibji easy,” said the PM.

The PM said that the new development projects would enhance the journey of devotees with improved amenities and safety measures, and ensure that the state is prepared for future calamities.

PM Modi lauded the efforts of the Uttarakhand government in working proactively to connect the Char Dham with well-constructed roads and highways, which would help in boosting tourism initiatives and employment in the state.

“I thank the Uttarakhand government, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, and all those who have taken responsibility for these works and development,” Modi said.

This is the PM’s second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

Modi also unveiled a 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya on the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district, and inaugurated various re-development projects worth ₹130 crore.

These projects include Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on the river Mandakini.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as the ‘Char Dham’ which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Badrinath. Built in the 8th Century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

