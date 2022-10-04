Ten mountaineers killed in Uttarakhand avalanche

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from NIM was caught in an avalanche while returning. The avalanche occurred at 8:45 am. Ten bodies were sighted of which four have been recovered

Ten mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda – II peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday (October 4), said officials.

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.

Ten bodies were sighted of which four have been recovered, he added. The avalanche occurred at 8:45 am, he said. Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said eight of those trapped were rescued by their team members.

Uttarakhand | SDRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak pic.twitter.com/kYRRgLAwwh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022

The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers from the NIM have launched rescue operations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a tweet.

The chief minister also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the phone and sought the help of the army in expediting rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies)