Sinking town, cracking lives: What has triggered Joshimath disaster?

Experts blame reckless construction, unplanned growth for subsidence of the town whose residents are now staring at a bleak future

Living on the edge, Joshimath residents have despair writ large on their faces, as they witness the holy town sinking a little more with each passing day and fissures widening on their homes, gradually pushing them towards an uncertain future.

Families are segregated, and pets and cattle remain unattended as people move out to safety. Many small businesses have shut shop or are in the process of doing so. As uncertainty looms large, residents say they are not sure how long it will take for the earth to swallow their hometown. This is a disaster in the making. Many of its implications will unfold in the days to come. “You will soon see an epidemic of mental issues cropping up in the town,” said Atul Sati, president of the Joshimath Bachao Sangarsh Samiti and environmental activist. The fear of the unknown tomorrow is constant.

Families stare at uncertain future



Two weeks after she woke up to a loud sound, akin to stones crumbling against each other, Nita Devi is still in a daze. The family has been evacuated to safety and she returns each day to see if her home is still intact.

“I have just one request to the government — provide us with a house. We just need a roof over our heads,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks. Next to a red cross, a stark contrast to the blue walls of what was once her home, is an orange sticker saying unusable. For the 65-year-old, the vivid colours are cruel irony for the gloom edging her life and that of her town.

“Where can we go from here? My son had a furniture business here which is now shut. My grandson used to go to school here,” she said, pointing to gaping fissures that were not so long ago hairline cracks on the walls of her home. “My son told me it is dangerous to live in the house as the land around the neighbourhood is sinking,” she added.

Holy town gradually sinking: Experts



Nita Devi and her family are not alone. Joshimath, a town of nearly 23,000 people in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district at a height of over 6,150 feet, is slowly sinking, said experts.

Disaster response teams are on standby and officials ready plans to evacuate 40 per cent of the town, if the situation worsens. Sati, however, fears all of Joshimath town might need to be evacuated as every life matters.

Cracks have developed in nearly 850 buildings, including a temple and the Auli Ropeway, and on pavements and streets. An estimated 165 buildings are in danger zone. Some hotels now lean on each other. Over 600 people from 145 families have so far been shifted from their homes to schools, gurdwaras, hotels and homestays.

A walk through the streets in some places tells the story of the slow devastation that the subsidence has caused. A team of experts from seven organisations has been constituted to study and give recommendations on the situation in Joshimath.

Ban recommended on heavy construction in 1976



“Joshimath is not suitable for a township,” the government appointed Mishra Committee report had warned in 1976 and recommended a ban on heavy construction work in the area. The warning was not heeded. Over the decades, the place exploded into a busy gateway for thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

Unchecked construction flourished on its fragile slopes, which experts said were formed from the debris of old landslides and are therefore prone to subsidence. The use of explosives for extensive drilling and digging during the construction of roads, dams and buildings in the area has made the slopes weaker.

One of the primary reasons that man-made landslides happen in the Himalayas is because, while constructing roads, people cut away the toe of slopes. Consequently, the whole bunch of rocks that were being supported by the toe, are now totally destabilised and looking for opportunities to fall off, said Abhijit Mukherjee, professor of geology and geophysics at the IIT, Kharagpur. “I would imagine the mega road constructions going on in the surrounding of Joshimath have certainly developed such ill-supported slopes which are absolutely prone to sliding and sinking,” said Mukherjee.

Experts flag concern over hydropower project



In addition to reckless construction, a number of hydroelectric power projects are also being built around the town. According to a 2010 paper, titled ‘Disaster looms large over Joshimath’, compiled by geologists MPS Bisht and Piyoosh Rautela, a major concern is the Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The tunnel, it said, traverses “all through the geologically fragile area” below Joshimath.

There have been previous reports that tunnelling related to the Tapovan-Vishnughat project had pierced a large aquifer (underground water storage) in 2009 that led to a discharge of 60-70 million litres of water per day, said Kusala Rajendran, seismologist and professor at the Centre for Earth Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

“Imagine the surface effect of such instability. It can lead to readjustments in the subsurface and based on the nature of the rocks, the ground might subside,” Rajendran said.

Activist Sati said there may be many reasons for making the region fragile, but the current subsidence in Joshimath is to be blamed on the blasting caused for the 520 MW project developed by the NTPC.

NTPC denies link with Joshimath subsidence



NTPC has denied the link of the project to Joshimath’s subsidence. “The tunnel built by NTPC does not pass under Joshimath town. This tunnel is dug by a tunnel boring machine (TBM) and no blasting is being carried out presently,” NTPC said in a statement last week.

Town sank at a rapid pace in just 12 days



Satellite images of Joshimath released by the ISRO show that the Himalayan town sank at a rapid pace of 5.4 cm in just 12 days, triggered by a possible subsidence event on January 2.

The preliminary report by ISROs National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), which has since been taken off its website, said the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm.

Biting cold adds to people’s woes



In the past week, hundreds of houses have been marked unsafe for living and many locals said living in shelter homes with big families is not sustainable. Cold weather, with a minimum of minus 3 degrees Celsius on average, has only compounded their woes.

Long history of natural disasters

Uttarakhand has a long history of natural disasters. Earthquakes, landslides, cloud bursts, and flash floods have claimed thousands of lives in the past.

Over 1,000 people were killed in such extreme weather events between 2010 and 2020. Many villages in the state have been marked unsafe for living.

Joshimath is a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails, and pilgrim centres like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, and the Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO world heritage site. The town is also strategically important as it connects with the China border.

(With agency inputs)