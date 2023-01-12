Joshimath: Panel formed for distribution of ₹1.5 lakh compensation

Compensation will be given in accordance with the market rate, which will be ascertained after taking all the stakeholders into confidence, CM Dhami said.

A 19-member committee, headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, was formed on Wednesday (January 11) for the distribution of the interim package amount among the affected families in subsidence-hit Joshimath town in Uttarakhand and ascertaining the rate of a rehabilitation package.

The decision to form the committee, which consists of people’s representatives from the area, was taken after a meeting chaired by the DM.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Joshimath town and announced an interim assistance for the affected people even as protests by locals, who are demanding compensation on the lines of Badrinath, stalled the demolition of unsafe structures.

“We stand with the people of Joshimath. The prime minister is personally monitoring the situation. I have his full support. Their (affected people) interest will be taken care of,” Dhami told reporters on his arrival in Joshimath.

Compensation will be given in accordance with the market rate, which will be ascertained after taking all the stakeholders into confidence, the chief minister, who visited houses that have developed cracks more recently and spoke to the affected people, said.

An interim assistance of ₹1.5 lakh is being given to the affected people and details of relief and rehabilitation are being worked out, Dhami added.

Agitated locals continued to sit on a dharna and refused to allow authorities to raze the hotels.

“We want compensation along the lines of Badrinath. But the secretary to the chief minister said it is not possible. He said compensation in accordance with the market rate could be given. But when we asked what would be the market rate, he said he did not know,” Thakur Singh Rana, the owner of Malari Inn, told reporters.

