IMD predicts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand till Sept 17

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand till September 17 and the low-pressure area is likely to move northwestwards.

“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during September 14-16,” said the IMD in its weather bulletin.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is predicted over Uttarakhand on Saturday (September 17) while isolated heavy falls are expected over Uttarakhand on Sunday (September 18). Rainfall is also predicted over Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh in the coming days.

The IMD has issued orange and red alerts in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand for September 17.

As a precautionary measure, there will be a ban on trekking, mountaineering and camping activities in all high-altitude areas of the state.

The district level Khel Mahakumbh events to be held at parade and pavilion grounds in Dehradun on October 18-19 have been rescheduled for October 24 and 25.

Most educational institutes in the state remained closed on Thursday (September 15) in view of the heavy rainfalls predicted by the IMD.