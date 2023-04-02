22 injured after bus falls into ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun route; rescue work on

The bus allegedly lost control and fell off the gorge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route. Rescue operations immediately got underway with the help of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police

A bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road on Sunday (April 2), and 22 people were injured, including the bus driver in the accident, said news reports.

The bus allegedly lost control and fell off the gorge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route. Rescue operations immediately got underway and police, fire service and ambulance reached the spot.

The Mussoorie police told the media, according to reports that with the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The condition of three passengers is serious. More details about the accident are awaited.