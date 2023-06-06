Woman, daughter killed after billboard falls on car in Lucknow

The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries

A woman and her daughter were killed and their driver injured after a huge billboard fell on their car outside Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday (June 5), police said.

The accident occurred in the area under Sushant Golf City police station area in the evening, they said.

A billboard fell on the Scorpio vehicle in which Preeti Jaggi (38) and her daughter Angel (15), residents of Indira Nagar colony in Ghazipur police station area, were travelling, Gosaiganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Amit Kumawat said.

The mother-daughter duo was going to a mall with their driver Sartaj (28) when the accident happened, SHO (Sushant Golf City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

The billboard in front of gate number two of the stadium fell on their vehicle, killing the two, he said.

Sartaj is injured and has been admitted to hospital. Further legal action is being taken, the SHO said.

The incident is reminiscent of a similar tragedy in Tamil Nadu in 2019 when a software engineer was mowed down by a tanker after a huge banner fell on her while she was riding her scooter.

The death had triggered a fresh debate on the usage of huge billboards and banners on the streets and the danger they pose to commuters.

