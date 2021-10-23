Wait, there’s more, Priyanka tells UP women after saat pratigya

Releasing the Congress party manifesto on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi said that it is meant to benefit common women adding her “fight is for a new kind of politics”

The Congress party in Uttar Pradesh, led by the currently feisty AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is going all out to woo women voters, it seems. The grand old party, which released its Congress election manifesto for the upcoming UP polls on Saturday, October 23, (lo! behold, even before the BJP and the Samajwadi party), has promised to give smartphones and scooties free to all girl students.

Just a few days ago, Priyanka Gandhi had promised to give 40 per cent of party tickets in the UP state assembly polls to women. If all this largesse for women is not enough, the party will also launch a separate manifesto for women.

Vadra, say Congress sources, is keen on targeting women voters of the state considering that this segment has been aggressively wooed by the BJP in recent years through a litany of social welfare and financial assistance schemes.

Desperate to end the Congress’ three-decade-long exile from power in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday unveiled her party’s ‘saat pratigya’ (seven pledges) to the state’s electorate, on Saturday.

In what could be dubbed as the formal launch of her party’s campaign for the assembly polls due in UP early next year, Vadra announced at a rally in Barabanki that the Congress, if voted to power in the state, will waive farm loans and give farmers a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2500 per quintal for paddy and wheat and Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane.

Vadra, who will lead the Congress poll campaign in UP, also declared that her party will reduce electricity bills by half, give 20 lakh government jobs and provide Rs 25000 in financial support to every poor household affected by the Covid pandemic if it forms the next state government. Consistent with poll rhetoric and election rallies, there was, of course, no explanation given on how the Congress plans to identify intended beneficiaries for its loan waiver and financial support promises or where it would find the funds for fulfilling the other pledges.

The Congress general secretary also flagged off the first leg of the Congress’ 12000-km-long ‘Pratigya Yatra’ during which party leaders plan to cover over 300 of the state’s 403 assembly segments in a bid to highlight their poll promises before the electorate.

While Priyanka flagged off the Barabanki-Bundelkhand stretch of the yatra, two others — Saharanpur to Mathura (western UP) and Varanasi to Rae Bareli (eastern UP to the Awadh region) — were also simultaneously launched.

These yatras will proceed simultaneously till November 1, with party veterans such as Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, Ajay Rai, Pradeep Jain Aditya and Acharya Pramod Krishnam addressing multiple rallies, corner meetings and press conferences.

A fourth route, covering much of the Purvanchal (eastern UP) districts, is also likely to be launched in the next few days. Party sources say discussions on at least two more routes are being held among the party’s internal committees on election campaign, planning and strategy. Sources say Vadra is also likely to address several rallies during these multi-pronged yatras.

With Vadra leading the charge against the ruling BJP and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress is hoping that its days of being a fringe political outfit with swiftly eroding grassroots and legislative presence in the state, may finally come to an end when UP votes in February-March 2022. Vadra recent rallies – in Varanasi and now Barabanki – have been attracting huge crowds. She has been quick to respond to emerging political issues and developments in the state – her combative dash to Lakhimpur Kheri to stand in solidarity with kin of farmers who were run over by the cavalcade of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and her meeting with the family of a sanitation worker who died under police custody in Agra – while leaders of other, stronger Opposition parties with a formidable vote bank, such as BSP’s Mayawati and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav have been caught napping.

Vadra’s feisty campaign for the Congress, high-decibel attacks against the Adityanath government and populist poll promises do give the impression of the Grand Old Party getting its act together after a long hiatus.

What remains to be seen, though, is whether all this — and whatever else is to come as elections draw closer — is enough to reverse the Congress’ dwindling electoral fortunes in the state long hailed as the key to forming a government at the Centre.

(With inputs from Puneet Nicholas Yadav)