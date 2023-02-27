UP to have US-like road infra by ’24: Gadkari

The minister said UP will become the leading state in the country and called upon farmers to become a provider of food as well as energy

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said Uttar Pradesh will have road infrastructure like the US before the end of 2024.

Gadkari said UP will become the leading state in the country and called upon farmers to become a provider of food as well as energy. Earlier, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven National Highway projects worth Rs 6,500 crore at Chitbadgaon Ballia. “The condition of roads in UP was not good before 2014. After the Narendra Modi government came to power, National Highway has increased from 7,643 km to 13,000 km in the state,” Gadkari said.

Also read: Gadkari gives nod for Rs 1,293-crore highway project in Andhra

“Before the end of 2024, Uttar Pradesh will have road infrastructure like America. The state is growing very fast and its scenario will change with the development of roads. The villages and the poor will be happy and prosperous in the state. The youth will also get employment and UP will become the leading state in the country,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister said with the construction of Ballia Link Expressway, it would be possible to reach Patna from Lucknow through Purvanchal Expressway in just four-and-a-half hours. “Ballia to Buxar can be reached in half an hour, Ballia to Chhapra in one hour and Ballia to Patna in one-and-a-half hour. With the construction of Greenfield Highway, eastern UP will get better connectivity with Chhapra, Patna and Buxar in Bihar,” he said.

Also read: Centre making Rs 3 lakh crore worth roads in North-East to help end poverty: Gadkari

Vegetables of the farmers of Ballia will now reach mandis of Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna easily, Gadkari said. He said the new road from Chandauli to Mohania being constructed at a cost of Rs 130 crore will provide connectivity to Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh and Kaimur district in Bihar through the Delhi-Kolkata GT Road. He said with the construction of Saidpur to Mardah road there will be direct connectivity of Mau to Varanasi via Saidpur.

The minister said economic and social condition of UP will improve as well as backward areas of Azamgarh district will also benefit due to better connectivity with other cities of the state. He also announced the new connectivity route between Ballia and Ara through 28-km new spur road at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

(With Agency inputs)