UP polls: Congress manifesto promises smartphones & scooties for girl students

Releasing the Congress party manifesto on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi said that it is meant to benefit common women adding her “fight is for a new kind of politics”

The Congress party in Uttar Pradesh, led by the currently feisty AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is going all out to woo women voters, it seems. The grand old party, which released its Congress election manifesto for the upcoming UP polls on Saturday, October 23, (lo! behold, even before the BJP and the Samajwadi party), has promised to give smartphones and scooties free to all girl students.

Just a few days ago, Priyanka Gandhi had promised to give 40 per cent of party tickets in the UP state assembly polls to women. If all this largesse for women is not enough, the party will also launch a separate manifesto for women. “We will issue a separate manifesto for women, it will be out in about a week. All the announcements to be made for women will be in that manifesto,” said Priyanka Gandhi, who released the Congress manifesto today, according to a Financial Express report.

Besides dangling these freebies for women, the Congress has also targeted youth and farmers by promising to completely waive of farmers’ debts, provide government jobs to 20 lakh people and distribute relief packages of ₹25,000 to each COVID-affected family, among other such sops. The party will also give MSP of ₹2,500 for rice and wheat per quintal and ₹400 for sugarcane per quintal.

Electricity bills will be halved if the Congress comes to power in the state, the Congress promised.

On Tuesday (October 19), Priyanka Gandhi had said, “UP mein Congress party 40 per cent ticket mahilaon ko degi. Humari pratigya hai ki mahilayen UP ki rajneeti mein puri tarah bhagidar hongi (The Congress will reserve 40 per cent tickets for women in UP. It is our pledge that women will participate fully in UP’s politics).

Later, when asked by ANI if she will contest from Rae Bareli or Amethi, Priyanka said: “Ek-na-ek din toh ladna hi hai, na (I will have to fight from there one day, isn’t it?)” She, however, added that the “decision (on contesting the polls) has not yet been taken”. “We will see as things develop,” she said, reported Indian Express.

The party’s latest decision to provide freebies for women was meant to benefit “common women, said Priyanka, adding that her “fight is for a new kind of politics”. It is for those who cannot raise their voices… So that change can come here and bring with it the politics of service.”