UP polls a fight between dynasts, diehard nationalists: PM Modi

Modi attacked previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, saying they shut sugar mills and didn't clear dues of sugarcane farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 27) said the Uttar Pradesh elections are a fight between the dynasts and diehard nationalists which the Opposition parties do not understand.

Addressing his second election rally of the day in Deoria, Modi attacked previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, saying they shut sugar mills and didn’t clear dues of sugarcane farmers.

Whereas the Yogi Adityanath government modernised sugar mills and facilitated ethanol blending, which fetched about ₹ 2,000 crore for the state, the PM said.

The Assembly constituencies in Deoria district will go to the polls in the sixth phase of the elections on March 3.ster Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh elections are a