UP police encounter team shoots dead wanted criminal Gufran

Gufran was wanted in at least 13 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, and robbery in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts

A wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 1.25 lakh for his arrest was shot dead in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Tuesday morning.

Gufran, reportedly hailing from Pratapgarh, was wanted in at least 13 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, and robbery in his home district and Sultanpur.

While the Prayagraj zone additional director general had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on the recommendation of Pratapgarh police, Sultanpur police had added another Rs 25,000 to it.

Media reports quoted UP Police as saying that the STF team, led by deputy SP DK Shahi, was conducting a raid in a deserted area near Kaushambi around 5 am on Tuesday when the criminals opened fire. The policemen fired in retaliation, in which one criminal was shot.

The criminal was later identified as Gufran. He was taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The UP STF reportedly recovered a 9-mm cartridge, a 32-bore star pistol, and a bike from the site.

Criminals injured in encounter

In a similar incident, two alleged criminals were injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Meerut, following which they and their accomplice were arrested, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the encounter took place in a jungle near Dhadhara village under Jani police station on Monday.

According to the SSP, police were checking vehicles on a road when a car approaching from the Bahrampur Khas area suddenly turned around and started speeding towards Satvai. While fleeing, the car hit a tree.

After that, the occupants of the car allegedly started shooting at the policemen chasing them. The policemen fired in retaliation, injuring Sagar (24) and Lakda (25), said SSP Sajwan. The two accused and their accomplice, identified as Jamal alias Ajay (22), have been arrested, the officer said.

Encounters between UP Police and criminals have skyrocketed ever since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of UP in 2017. There have been over 10,900 encounters, in which over 185 criminals have been killed. According to media reports, more than 30 alleged criminals are being shot at and injured every 15 days in the state.

