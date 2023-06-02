UP: Permission denied for Brij Bhushan’s rally in Ayodhya on June 5

Allegations of sexual abuse have been made against Brij Bhushan regarding his conduct towards female grapplers

An official announced on Friday (June 2) that the Ayodhya district administration has refused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh permission to organise a rally in the area on June 5. Singh, the BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, has been accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.

This is likely to be one of the first instances of Singh facing some governmental action after sexual harassment charges were levelled against him.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on the World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied.

But Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the Jan Chetna Maharally at the Ram Katha Park for “a few days” due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers allegation against him.

Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been holding protests since April 23 accusing Singh of sexual exploitation.

Singh is the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.