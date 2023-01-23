UP: Muslim clerics demand apology from SP leader, defend Ramcharitmanas

'The Muslim community cannot accept any disrespect towards this book, I demand that Maurya must take his words back,' says Maulana Seraj Ahmad Khan, Imam of Bakshi Shaheed Mosque in Ayodhya

A section of Muslim clerics on Monday condemned Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks on ‘Ramcharitmanas‘ and demanded an apology from him.

SP leader Maurya, who is a prominent OBC leader of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday had said that certain portions of the Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste and these should be “banned.”

“If there is any insult to a section of society due to certain lines in the Ramcharitmanas on the basis of jaati, varna and varg, then it is certainly not dharma, it is adharma,” he said. “There are certain lines in which names of castes such as teli and kumhaar are mentioned”, which he added, hurt the feelings of lakhs of people belonging to these castes.

However, not many were impressed with his take on the Hindu epic.

“Ramcharitmanas was written in Awadhi language in the 16th century by Saint Tulsi Das. It is largely believed that this epic was written in Ayodhya during Mughal reign, the verses of Ramcharitmanas even today gives message of a moral society, an ideal family system,” said Maulana Seraj Ahmad Khan, Imam of Bakshi Shaheed Mosque in Ayodhya.

“In our childhood, we too read the Ramcharitmanas and used to learn the verses. The Muslim community cannot accept any disrespect towards this book, I demand that Maurya must take his words back,” he added.

“Being Muslim and true followers of Islam and the last Prophet, we have regard and respect for Hindu dharma and its scriptures. I, on behalf of Muslim community, strongly oppose the comments made by Swami Prasad Maurya and demand an immediate apology,” Maulana Wasif Hasan, Mutawalli of famous Tiley Waali Masjid in Lucknow told PTI.

Another local cleric said the epic was rich in moral teachings on how to form an ideal society.

Maulana Liyaqat Ali, another cleric from Ayodhya, stated that “Ramcharitmanas clearly reflects a secular and socialist society of that time where there is no difference of caste and we respect this book and oppose any disrespectful comments against it.”

“I demand that Akhilesh Yadav, the President of Samajwadi Party, issues a clarification,” Liyaqat Ali added.

Athar Husain, President of Centre for Objective Research and Development, said “It is our humble request that those who are in public life in any form must restrain themselves from commenting on any religious book or personality.”

“Muslims at large have deep respect for the Ramcharitmanas as sacred literature, and we strongly condemn any such comment that disregard this religious book,” he added.

While the Samajwadi Party distanced itself from Maurya’s remark, saying it was his personal comments, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded that he should apologize and takes back his statement.

