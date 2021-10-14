UP minor says father, Samajwadi, BSP leaders raped her

The 17-year-old girl said she has been raped by many, including her uncles, since she was in class 6

A minor has accused her father, a top Samajwadi Party leader from Uttar Pradesh and 28 others of raping her over the past few years.

The Lalitpur police on Tuesday filed an FIR on the basis of the complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl. Police have booked the girl’s father, who is a truck driver, Samajwadi Party (SP) district president Tilak Yadav, SP city president Rajesh Jain Jojhiya, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) district president Deepak Ahirwar and others under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 376-D (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other sections of the IPC and Section 5/6 of POCSO Act.

The girl told police that she was in Class 6 when her father first tried to lure her into a physical relationship by showing her obscene films, but she did not give in. One day, her father bought her a new dress and took her for a ride on a motorcycle on the pretext of teaching her how to drive. He took her to a farm and raped her and threatened to kill her mother if she said anything to anyone.

Some days later, Yadav handed her over to a woman, who got her into prostitution. In the years to come, she was raped by several men in hotel rooms. The rape survivor could not muster courage to speak out because she was threatened with dire consequences.

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party Lalitpur district president Tilak Yadav also allegedly raped the girl. Yadav told her that it was her father who had sent her to him. Yadav said her mother would also come to him.

The girl also accused her four maternal uncles and cousins of raping her. She claimed that her grandmother tried to hush up the incident.

Also read: Father does not own his daughter, child has right to use mother’s surname: HC

SP Lalitpur, Nikhil Pathak, said, “The medical report has confirmed that the girl was raped. After her recording her statement, we have constituted five teams to arrest the named accused. Her father, who is a truck driver, has already been arrested and is being interrogated.”

Samajwadi district president Tilak Yadav gave a statement on social media, saying the charges are false and meant to malign his reputation.

The Lalitpur police have provided security to the 17-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, the charges levelled by the girl against big leaders has created furore in the political circles of the city. Several local leaders of Samajwadi party and Bahujan Samaj Party approached the district administration and submitted a memorandum claiming the charges were false.