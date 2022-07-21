UP minister Dinesh Khatik quits alleging ‘discrimination’ as he is Dalit

In his letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he also alleged that “a lot of corruption has been done in the water resources department in the transfer season.”

In a setback to the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, state water resources minister Dinesh Khatik has resigned alleging that he was facing “discrimination because he is a Dalit”.

Also, there are reports that another Yogi minister – Jitin Prasada is unhappy and is in Delhi to meet with BJP leaders.

Khatik has quit his position after writing a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The letter dated July 19 was widely circulated on social media.

Also read: Agnipath scheme will give new dimension to youth: Yogi Adityanath

In the letter, Khatik wrote, “The BJP government has been formed due to the tireless hard work and efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda and Amit Shah by taking the Dalits and backwards together. Being the Minister of State for Jal Shakti belonging to the Dalit community, no action is taken on any of my orders, nor am I informed about the schemes which are currently being run in the department.”

He also alleged that “a lot of corruption has been done in this department in the transfer season.”

“When I tried to apprise Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Anil Garg about the situation, he disconnected the telephone without listening to me and also ignored my words, which is a great insult to a public representative. I am a minister belonging to a Dalit caste that is why so much discrimination is being done against me in this department,” Khatik claimed.

He also said that his letters remain unanswered and alleged corruption in the Namami Gange scheme.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter emergency landed in Varanasi after hitting bird

The minister also alleged that the Dalits are being insulted by officials. “I belong to the Dalit society which is completely connected to me and it fully expects from me that injustice should not be done to them. When I inform officers about the injustice happening with them, they do not take any action on it due to which not only me but the entire Dalit society is being insulted,” he said.

“When minister of state belonging to the Dalit society does not have any existence in the department, then in such a situation my work as the minister of state is useless for the community. Being hurt by all these things, I am resigning from my post,” the Hastinapur MLA wrote to Shah.

After Khatik’s resignation letter surfaced, the Opposition parties latched on to the opportunity to attack the BJP.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Where there is no honour of being a minister but the humiliation of being a Dalit…resigning from such a discriminatory BJP government is the only way to maintain the dignity of our society. Sometimes the bulldozer also moves in reverse.”

जहाँ मंत्री होने का सम्मान तो नहीं परंतु दलित होने का अपमान मिले… ऐसी भेदभावपूर्ण भाजपा सरकार से त्यागपत्र देना ही अपने समाज का मान रखने के लिए यथोचित उपाय है। कभी-कभी बुलडोज़र उल्टा भी चलता है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 20, 2022

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) said the issue of Khatik’s resignation “reflects the true colours of PM Narendra Modi”.

“.@BJP4UP Minister RESIGNS – says he was MISTREATED FOR BEING A DALIT, also alleges CORRUPTION in the department. From rising atrocities against Dalits to inhuman treatment – every @BJP4India ruled state reflects the true colours of PM @narendramodi. So much for petty tokenism!”