UP: Income tax raids premises linked to perfume traders, other entities

Even though the exact identities of those raided were not confirmed by authorities, the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet that the premises of its MLC Pushpraj alias Pampi Jain have been raided

The Income Tax department raided multiple premises linked to perfume traders and some others in Uttar Pradesh, as part of a tax evasion investigation, on Friday.

They said that the searches are being conducted in Kanpur, Kannauj, the National Capital Region and few other places.

“The department is searching multiple locations of some entities linked to the perfume trade and related businesses,” an official source said.

The exact identities of those raided were not confirmed by authorities.

Advertisement

However, the Samajwadi Party claimed through a post on its official Twitter handle that the premises of its MLC Pushpraj alias Pampi Jain in Kannauj have been raided.

Also read: ‘Laal Topi’ could be BJP’s nemesis in UP… but conditions apply

The party said that party chief Akhilesh Yadav had just called a press conference in Kannauj and hence the “BJP government” launched the raids.

पिछली बार की अपार विफलता के बाद इस बार BJP के परम सहयोगी I.T. ने सपा MLC श्री पुष्प राज जैन और कन्नौज के अन्य इत्र व्यापारियों के यहां पर आखिर छापे मार ही दिए है।

डरी BJP द्वारा केंद्रीय एजेंसियों का खुलेआम दुरुपयोग, यूपी चुनावों में आम है। जनता सब देख रही है, वोट से देगी जवाब। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) December 31, 2021

Yadav had recently launched a perfume called ‘Samajwadi ittra’, prepared by Jain, in the run-up to the Assembly polls in the state that are expected to be held early next year.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), an investigation agency under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), had recently carried out large-scale raids in Kanpur and Kannauj, and arrested perfume trader Peeyush Jain, and seized over ₹197 crore cash, apart from 26 kg gold and huge quantity of sandalwood oil.

(With inputs from Agencies)