UP hospital where patient was ‘injected’ mosambi juice faces demolition

A Prayagraj-based hospital which recently came under fire over the death of a dengue patient allegedly after being injected mosambi juice instead of blood, has been served notice for unauthorized construction and faces the threat of being bulldozed.

The Prayagraj Development Authority has served a notice to the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre, seeking a reply from the management on “illegal constructions” and issuing direction to vacate the premises by October 28.

Municipal authorities had sealed the hospital last week after violations were found in the building’s construction after a preliminary enquiry.

The notice said hospital authorities did not reply to earlier notices issued by municipal authorities earlier in the year.

The demolition notice comes day after a 32-year-old patient of dengue named Pradeep Pandey died during treatment at the hospital. His relatives alleged that he was being given a transfusion of mosambi juice instead of blood platelets.

They said that Pradeep’s condition deteriorated after he was given the liquid and that he died after being shifted to another hospital.

The family said they came to know about the contents in the ‘blood platelet’ bag after doctors at the second hospital told them that it contained a mix of chemicals and a sweet concoction like mosambi juice.

The district administration has formed a three-member committee to probe the death.