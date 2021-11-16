UP govt spending public money to get crowd for BJP rallies: Priyanka Gandhi

Gandhi alleged on Twitter that the BJP government did not provide buses to labourers, who were returning to their homes from Delhi to UP during lockdown on foot

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Uttar Pradesh government of spending public money to get crowds for rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. She also asserted that everyone in the state has understood the BJP’s politics of jumlas (rhetoric).

The Congress General Secretary shared clippings of media reports on Twitter that claimed that public funds were being sought by officials to gather crowds for rallies.

“During the lockdown, when lakhs of labourers were returning from Delhi to their villages in Uttar Pradesh on foot, the BJP government did not provide buses to them,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. “But the government is spending crores of publics hard earned money to bring crowds to the rallies of the PM and Home Minister,” she alleged.

लॉकडाउन के दौरान जब दिल्ली से लाखों श्रमिक बहन-भाई पैदल चलकर उप्र में अपने गांवों की तरफ लौट रहे थे, उस समय भाजपा सरकार ने श्रमिकों को बसें उपलब्ध नहीं कराई थीं। लेकिन, पीएम और गृहमंत्री की रैलियों में भीड़ लाने के लिए सरकार जनता की गाढ़ी कमाई के करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/jV3yG2Qx8n — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 16, 2021

Gandhi claimed that there is a deep resentment towards the BJP in every village of Uttar Pradesh. Everyone has understood the BJP’s politics of “jumlon ki dukaan, pheeke pakwaan (politics of rhetoric, low on substance)”, she said. “Therefore, effort is being made to save face by investing crores,” she added.

