UP shocker: Girl lies bleeding on grass but bystanders record videos

Cop rushes girl to hospital in auto; hunt on for youth seen talking to her in CCTV footage

A little girl lay bleeding and writhing in pain on the grass as bystanders recorded videos instead of helping her. Finally, a policeman arrived, picked her up, and ran to board an auto, presumably to take her to hospital.

These videos, which have now gone viral, are from Tirwa area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, police said on Tuesday. The girl in the video is a 12-year-old who was found on the premises of a government guest house.

She had reportedly gone out to buy a piggy bank on Sunday, but did not return home. Her family launched a search for her, said Superintendent of Police, Kunwar Anupam Singh.

Hunt on for youth

It seems a youth accompanied her. The CCTV camera of the guest house captured the girl talking to the youth, said the SP. However, rape could not be confirmed immediately, as medical reports have not yet arrived, Singh added.

The guard of the guest house found the girl lying outside, soaked in blood and squirming in pain. He informed the police, the SP said. Manoj Pandey, in charge of the nearest police outpost, immediately reached the spot and took the girl to hospital, he added. The girl was later referred to Kanpur for treatment.

“We are trying to identity the youth,” the SP said. A detailed inquiry is being carried out into the incident, he added.

(With agency inputs)