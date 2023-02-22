UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tables Budget FY24

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Wednesday tabled Budget 2023-24 in the state Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The finance minister had told reporters that it would be the biggest budget in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, the state government presented an annual budget of Rs 6.15 lakh crore for 2022-23. A supplementary budget for Rs 33,769.55 crore was presented in December 2022, taking the total size of the budget to about Rs 6.50 lakh crore.

