SC orders demolition of Supertech’s Noida twin towers in two weeks

Earlier, the top court pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders to demolish the two 40-story towers and warned that its directors will be sent to jail

The Supreme Court on Monday (February 7) directed the authorities to commence within two weeks the demolition of realty major Supertech Ltd’s twin 40-storey towers of its Emerald Court project in Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant also directed the Noida CEO to convene a meeting within 72 hours in which all the agencies concerned shall be present.

“The CEO Noida shall take all necessary steps for observing directions of this court, work of demolition shall commence no later than two weeks from this order,” the bench said.

On January 12, the top court pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders to demolish the twin 40-story towers in sector 93 of Noida and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for “playing truant with the court”.

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd’s twin 40-storey towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in “collusion with NOIDA officials”, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

It had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.

