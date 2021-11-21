SP fears BJP will bring back farm laws, Congress suspects ‘hidden’ agenda

While SP tweeted that they feared the BJP will bring back the farm laws, Navjot Singh Sidhu pointed out that without the farm laws the BJP's agenda will now be more "hidden and more dangerous"

Frankly skeptical about the true intentions behind the BJP’s grand move to repeal the three farm laws, Opposition parties like the Congress and the Samajwadi party, have expressed fears that the ruling party will bring back the farm laws after the 2022 Assembly elections in UP and Punjab or will continue to implement their “sinister plan” to end MSP, government procurement etc., in an underhand manner.

On Sunday, the SP tweeted that they feared the BJP will bring back the farm laws. They based their apprehensions on the statements made by Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj to the media.

While the Punjab Congress unit president, Navjot Singh Sidhu, too tweeted that even as they rejoice in their “victory against the Centre’s three Black Laws…” their real work had now begun as the Centre’s sinister plan to end MSP, end food security for the poor, end government procurement and end PDS will continue without farm laws. That is because their agenda will be now “hidden and more dangerous”, said Sidhu.

Also, he pointed out that the Centre’s ultimate aim to hand over the procurement, storage and retail to private capital is still ongoing. “No word by Centre for MSP legalisation, we are back to June 2020…” tweeted Sidhu, casting aspersions on the Centre’s motives behind the repeal-the-farm-laws gesture to the farmers.

On Friday, in a massive show of humility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed down and agreed to repeal the three farm laws after the agitation by the farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had continued for over a year.

After the initial jubilation, farmers however have decided to sit at Delhi border until the Centre formally revokes the laws in Parliament. They have also said that the government should introduce a law to guarantee minimum support price for crops and withdraw cases lodged against protestors during the agitation against the farm laws. And, have sought the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill as well.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra who is a member of the BJP, told reporters that the Centre had made efforts to make the farmers understand the provisions of the farm laws, its positive aspects etc., but the farmers stuck to their demand for the withdrawal of the three farm laws.

“In the end, the government thought that the laws should be taken back and drafted again later if needed,” he said, according to media reports. If there is a need to make the laws again, it will be done, said Mishra.

On the same day, in Unnao, BJP MP Maharaj told reporters that bills are made and repealed. “For Prime Minister, the nation comes first,” he said. “Bills come, they are repealed, they can come back, they can be re-drafted”. Further, he added that it hardly takes any time to make bills (bills to bante rehte hai, bigarhte rehte hai…vaapas aajaayenge, dobaaraa ban jaayenge…koi der nahi lagtee hai) (Bills keep on being made, they keep collapsing…but they come back, another can be made…it doesn’t take too much time).

Citing these statements made by BJP leaders, SP tweeted on Sunday (November 21), that it was absolutely clear that “their heart is not clean” and alleged that after the elections, the bills will be brought again. According to them, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who occupy constitutional posts have admitted that the BJP government may bring back the bill for farm laws. Further, pointing out that this is the “truth of those tendering false apologies to farmers”, the SP said that the farmers will bring a change in 2022, said an Indian Express report.

BJP leader Maharaj however denied any connection between the announcement of the repealing of farm laws with the UP Assembly elections 2022.

He went on to add that he would thank Modiji that he displayed a big heart, and he chose the nation over the laws. And those whose intentions were wrong, those who had raised slogans of Pakistan zindaabaad and Khalistan zindabad received a befitting reply, he stated.

“In the UP 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP will cross the 300 mark in the (403-member) UP Legislative Assembly. In India, there is no substitute of (Prime Minister) Modi and (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath. Their magic will stay,” he said. However, the situation on the ground ahead of the elections, with vast crowds showing up at SP leader’s rallies has rattled the BJP.

As Congress leader, P Chidambaram observed in a tweet: “What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections. PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections”.