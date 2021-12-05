Seven more Omicron cases found in India, tally now 12

Subrat Pathak India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities on Sunday with Bihar carrying out a reconciliation exercise of its COVID data says that on the ground people have formed an alliance with Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath

Seven more people have tested positive for the Omcron variant of COVID-19 in Pune, Maharashtra.

A 44-year-old woman from Lagos, Nigeria, who came to visit her brother on November 24, 2021, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, along with her two daughters, has been found to be infected with the new variant by the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Her 45-year-old brother and his two-and-a-half-year-old and seven-year-old daughters were also found to be infected with Omicron. Additionally, a 47-year-old man also tested positive for the variant in Pune.

With this, Maharashtra’s Omicron tally has gone up to eight and India’s to 12. Delhi on Sunday reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities on Sunday with Bihar carrying out a reconciliation exercise of its COVID data, pushing the country’s death toll to 4,73,326, while 8,895 new infections were reported. India’s total tally has increased to 3,46,33,255, according to the data updated at 8 am.