RPN Singh quits Congress, likely to join BJP ahead of UP election

He announced on Twitter that he was starting a ‘new political journey’

Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh on Tuesday resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP.

He announced on Twitter that he was starting a “new political journey”.

Singh was the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand, where the party is in power along with the JMM.

“Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind,” Singh said on Twitter.

Advertisement

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said: “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect.”

“I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, the people and the party.”

Sources said he was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh is a former MP from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and has served as Union minister of state for home affairs.

He hails from Padrauna and is a scion of the royal family.

Reports suggest Singh may contest as a BJP candidate in Padrauna, his stronghold, opposite Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently quit the BJP.

Singh has been an MLA from Padrauna for three terms. He was elected as an MP in 2009 but lost in 2014. Swami Prasad Maurya won the last two state polls from the Padrauna seat, first as a BSP candidate and then as a candidate of the BJP