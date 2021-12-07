Red cap means red alert, says PM Modi in Yogi’s Gorakhpur

Modi said that his government had stopped the misuse of urea and issued soil health cards to farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on Tuesday (December 7) hit out at the Samajwadi Party ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, saying the “red cap” was a sign of “red alert” for the state, in an apparent attack on Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

“Today, the entire UP very well knows that those wearing laal topi (red caps) are concerned about red beacon and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows. The red cap people want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia,” he said addressing a meeting in Gorakhpur, the home turf of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He further said that the red cap people want to form government “to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail”. “Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words alarm bells.”

Red cap is a trademark of Samajwadi Party leaders as well as workers.

The Prime Minister earlier inaugurated three mega projects, an AIIMS, a fertilizer plant and Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Gorakhpur.

Mentioning these projects, Modi attacked the previous governments, saying they did nothing to improve the situation.

“Everybody knew the importance of Gorakhpur fertiliser plant for farmers and employment here. But pervious governments showed no interest in starting it. Everyone knew that AIIMS Gorakhpur has been a long pending demand but the governments before 2017 made excuses in allotting land for it.”

He said that his government issued soil health cards to farmers, so that they knew which type of fertilizer is needed, which led to appropriate use of fertilisers.

Modi also said that his government took steps to increase the production of urea by reviving closed fertilizer plants.

He also claimed that the amount of sugarcane dues paid by the Yogi Adityanath government in the last four and a half years was more than the total paid by the previous governments in the state in 10 years.

“When there is a double engine government, then work takes place in double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can’t become obstacle,” he said.

The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).

“The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of ₹1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities,” officials told PTI.

“Similarly, the Regional Medical Research Centre, set up at a cost of ₹36 crore, will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases,” the officials added.

