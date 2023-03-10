Record sales of liquor in Noida ahead of Holi

This Holi, revenue from sale of liquor in Gautam Buddh Nagar was Rs 14 crore on March 6 and 7

Liquor valued at Rs 14 crore was sold in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh over two days before Holi to generate the highest revenue from liquor sales during any festival season since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the run-up to Holi last year, the revenue earned from sale of liquor stood around Rs 11.5 crore, up from Rs 9 crore earned on December 30 and 31, said Excise Department officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

On March 6 and 7 this year, around 4.20 lakh beer cans were sold in the sprawling district along with 1.35 lakh liquor bottles, including foreign liquor varieties. Also, an estimated 10 lakh 250 ml pouches of Desi (country-made) liquor were sold on the two days ahead of Holi.

2022 revenue

This was the highest such revenue during any festive occasion in the district since COVID-19 in 2020, District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh told PTI.

Altogether, there are 549 liquor outlets in Noida and Greater Noida including those selling foreign liquor and country-made. All liquor shops were shut on March 8 on account of Holi.

