Priyanka releases Congress manifesto ‘Unnati Vidhan’ in UP

Manifesto promises to waive all farm loans and provide 20 lakh government jobs if the Congress is voted into power

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised to waive all farm loans and provide 20 lakh government jobs on Wednesday, if her party was voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Vadra released the party’s manifesto ‘Unnati Vidhan’, which she termed as ‘Jan Ghoshna Patra’.

Vadra also promised ₹3,000 compensation for crop damage due to stray cattle.

The manifesto was released a day before the start of the first phase of the polls.

The BJP and the Samajwadi Party released their manifesto for UP on Tuesday.

The battle for UP will begin on Thursday, with polling scheduled to take place in 58 seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on Tuesday evening.

The polling will start at 7am, according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure COVID-safe polls. It will end at 6pm.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote.

(With inputs from agencies)