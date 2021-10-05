Priyanka tweets viral video to PM: Asks, ‘Why this person is not held?’

The half a minute video clip shows an SUV ram some farmers, who fell down while others ran helter skelter to save themselves

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lucknow visit on October 5 (Tuesday), Congress’ top leader in Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tweeted a video of an SUV running over farmers at a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state.

Vadra also tweeted a message for the Prime Minister: “@narendramodi Sir, your government has kept me in custody for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. This person who crushed the annadata (farmers) has not been arrested yet. Why?”

Demanding Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s sacking, the Congress general secretary said the Prime Minister should respond to the video which has gone viral since then. However, the police have yet to verify the authenticity of the video.

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है। अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

The half a minute video clip shows an SUV ram some farmers, who fell down while others ran helter skelter to save themselves. Following the SUV, another vehicle reached the spot with sirens blaring. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on Sunday. Following the incident a mob lynched four BJP workers.

The situation is tensed in Lakhimpur following the incident. No political leader is allowed to enter the district. The police, meanwhile, asked the Lucknow airport authorities to not allow flights carrying Congress leaders to land.

Fourteen people, including Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, have been charged with murder and rioting in connection with the violence.

The farmers, protesting the farm laws brought by the Centre, had assembled to prevent the landing of a helicopter carrying UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

The farmers alleged that they were dispersing after the gherao when some cars in the official convoy mowed down protesters. Sources said four farmers, three BJP workers and a car driver were among the dead. According to some reports, a local journalist, Raman Kashyap, was also killed. A number of others were severely injured.

Soon, violence broke out as a mob attacked some cars and set them on fire while others clashed with the security personnel of the VIPs.

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared ₹ 45 lakh each to the families of those who died. The injured will get ₹ 10 lakh each. CM Yogi Adityanath has set up an inquiry under a retired judge to investigate the case.