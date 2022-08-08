Police announce reward of Rs 25,000 on absconding politician Tyagi

In a recent development, the Noida administration has demolished the illegal structure at Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93 where Tyagi has an apartment

The Noida police Monday announced a reward of ₹ 25,000 on politician Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside a housing society in Noida.

As per reports, Tyagi absconded to Uttarakhand. His last location was found between Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Tyagi also reportedly switched on and off his phone 10 times on Sunday.

Tyagi was booked on Friday under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a spat with a co-resident of the housing society. The woman had objected to Tyagi planting some trees in the society’s common area, citing violation of rules. He claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Advertisement

In a recent development, the Noida administration has demolished the illegal structure at Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93 where Tyagi has an apartment.

Residents of the society were seen celebrating the demolishing of the illegal structure.

As per reports, following Tyagi’s outrageous argument with the woman, a group of about six to seven men entered the society and started raising slogans in support of the politician. They allegedly used offensive language against anyone who objected.

Later, charges under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were added against Tyagi, according to officials.

Also Read: Bulldozer razes alleged BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi’s illegal construction in Noida

“A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced by the Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police on the arrest of accused Shrikant Tyagi, named in an FIR lodged at police station Phase-2 of Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar,” the police said in a statement.

The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the case where the video of Tyagi assaulting a woman has gone viral on social media.

Ankita Sharma, ADCP, Central Noida, said: “Another case filed over irregularities related to vehicles recovered from Shrikant Tyagi’s residence. Various teams are conducting raids to arrest him at the earliest. His relatives are being interrogated.”

Officials said that Tyagi has absconded since Friday night and has also been booked in a case under Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly misusing the Uttar Pradesh government symbol on his car.

Five vehicles of Tyagi have also been seized by the police. One of his cars had the sticker of the Uttar Pradesh government written on it.

While the Opposition has claimed Tyagi is a member of the BJP, the ruling party has denied any link.

The police have detained four people, including Tyagi’s wife, for interrogation.

As per reports, the absconding politician was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) based on a complaint filed by his wife.