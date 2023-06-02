PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath are saints, says Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

The path for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been paved through Parliament. Today, the entire world is a fan of Modi," said Union minister Sadhvi Jyoti, adding that today, in the Yogi government, "the bulldozer is moving"

Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “saints” and she praised the PM for “changing” the country’s atmosphere.

Jyoti, the Union minister of state for rural development was talking at a religious event in Ballia in UP on June 1, when she said Modi has done in Parliament what other prime ministers “did not want to do”.

“PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are sants (saints). The person whose life is dedicated to someone else is a sant,” said Sadhvi Jyoti, who is also the Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Also read: After CAA, Centre might bring population control law: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

She lauded the prime minister for paving the way for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and abrogating Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM has “changed the atmosphere of the country”, pointed out Jyoti, without elaborating.

“The path for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been paved through Parliament. Today, the entire world is a fan of Modi,” she said, adding that today, in the Yogi government, “the bulldozer is moving”.

“In the previous governments, those who were close to MPs and MLAs indulged in criminal activities,” Jyoti said.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on November 9, 2019, backed the construction of a Ram Temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

(With inputs from agencies)