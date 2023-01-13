PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi; to be operational from October

Developed by the Varanasi Development Authority in public-private partnership mode, the Tent City will provide accommodation facilities to tourists along with live classical music and yoga sessions among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 13) inaugurated the Tent City in Varanasi and also laid foundation stones for several inland waterways projects worth more than ₹1,000 crore.

The Tent City, developed on the banks of the Ganga opposite the famed ghats of the holy city, aims to tap the tourism potential of the region.

Developed by the Varanasi Development Authority in public-private partnership mode, the Tent City will provide accommodation facilities to tourists along with live classical music and yoga sessions among others. Tourists can reach Tent City by boats from different ghats of Varanasi.

In line with PM Modi’s endeavour to boost river cruise tourism, he will inaugurate #TentCity at #Varanasi.

Tent City, on the banks of Ganga, will cater to the increased tourist influx since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.#ArthGanga #TravelGanga#namamigange pic.twitter.com/h6MjZFSTWS — Namami Gange (@cleanganganmcg) January 13, 2023

It will be operational from October to June and will be dismantled for three months due to the rise in river water level in the rainy season.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav also addressed the event.